Standing Strong: Modi's Relentless Defense of Farmers Amid US Trade Tensions

Amid increasing tensions over trade talks with the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to protect the interests of India's farmers and fishermen. Speaking on Independence Day, Modi emphasized that India would not compromise on these pivotal sectors.

The assertion is significant as the US is pushing for agricultural and dairy concessions from India in a proposed bilateral trade agreement. While the US has imposed high tariffs on Indian goods, Modi remains adamant against policies that could harm India's agricultural community.

Efforts to increase bilateral trade have seen five rounds of talks, with further negotiations planned. However, Modi's firm stance underlines the challenges in reaching a mutually beneficial agreement, particularly in the face of substantial US tariff demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)