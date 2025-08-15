Left Menu

PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Unveiled: A Boost for Employment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aiming to create 3.5 crore jobs over two years with a budget of Rs 99,446 crore. The initiative targets youth and incentivizes new employment, offering financial benefits to both employees and employers, focusing primarily on the manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:02 IST
PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Unveiled: A Boost for Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme poised to generate 3.5 crore jobs over the next two years with an allocation of Rs 99,446 crore.

The program, approved by the Union Cabinet, is designed to boost employment by providing financial incentives to both first-time employees and employers. The initiative will be particularly focused on the manufacturing sector, supporting India's vision of a developed Bharat.

The scheme will provide Rs 15,000 to new private sector hires and monetary incentives to employers. Employers in the manufacturing sector will receive incentives extended to the third and fourth years, stimulating long-term job creation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025