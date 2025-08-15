PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Unveiled: A Boost for Employment

In a landmark announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme poised to generate 3.5 crore jobs over the next two years with an allocation of Rs 99,446 crore.

The program, approved by the Union Cabinet, is designed to boost employment by providing financial incentives to both first-time employees and employers. The initiative will be particularly focused on the manufacturing sector, supporting India's vision of a developed Bharat.

The scheme will provide Rs 15,000 to new private sector hires and monetary incentives to employers. Employers in the manufacturing sector will receive incentives extended to the third and fourth years, stimulating long-term job creation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)