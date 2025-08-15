Left Menu

Modi Champions Quality Manufacturing for Global Reach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industries to prioritize manufacturing high-quality, competitively priced products. He discussed the National Manufacturing Mission and encouraged support for domestically made goods through the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Modi highlighted efforts to promote self-reliance and strengthen India's industrial foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:19 IST
Modi Champions Quality Manufacturing for Global Reach
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged entrepreneurs and industries to focus on manufacturing quality products at competitive prices. Speaking from the Red Fort during the 79th Independence Day celebration, he emphasized the government's efforts to launch a national manufacturing mission, aiming to enhance production quality and affordability.

Modi reiterated his 'zero defect, zero effect' principle for product manufacturing, stressing the importance of quality to succeed in the global market. He encouraged those involved in production to adopt the mantra of lower prices with increased quality. The prime minister also highlighted government measures, including production-linked incentive schemes, to bolster quality manufacturing across various sectors.

Additionally, in his 103-minute speech, Modi called for public support of India-made goods under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, urging visible promotions to advocate self-reliance and strengthen India's economic and industrial sectors. He also appealed to social media influencers and political parties to endorse domestically manufactured products.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025