Modi Champions Quality Manufacturing for Global Reach

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged entrepreneurs and industries to focus on manufacturing quality products at competitive prices. Speaking from the Red Fort during the 79th Independence Day celebration, he emphasized the government's efforts to launch a national manufacturing mission, aiming to enhance production quality and affordability.

Modi reiterated his 'zero defect, zero effect' principle for product manufacturing, stressing the importance of quality to succeed in the global market. He encouraged those involved in production to adopt the mantra of lower prices with increased quality. The prime minister also highlighted government measures, including production-linked incentive schemes, to bolster quality manufacturing across various sectors.

Additionally, in his 103-minute speech, Modi called for public support of India-made goods under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, urging visible promotions to advocate self-reliance and strengthen India's economic and industrial sectors. He also appealed to social media influencers and political parties to endorse domestically manufactured products.