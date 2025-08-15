Dollar Sinks Amid Inflation Concerns and Global Economic Uncertainty
The U.S. dollar declined as investors remained wary about upcoming rate decisions amid inflation worries. The yen gained strength supported by strong Japanese economic growth data. U.S. and Russian leaders' meeting might impact euro's trajectory, while ongoing trade-offs with tariffs could influence the Federal Reserve's rate cut decisions.
The U.S. dollar took a hit on Friday, reflecting investor skepticism over the rate outlook as inflation concerns linger. The yen emerged stronger following Japan's unexpectedly robust economic growth data, showcasing resilience amid U.S. tariffs.
Attention will be focused on a meeting in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin. Observers remain skeptical about reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine but are keenly watching U.S. import price data for further inflation indicators. A sharp rise in last month's U.S. producer prices has already strengthened the dollar.
Import price hikes may suggest U.S. companies might fully absorb tariffs, leading to increased consumer costs or shrinking profits. Market odds now reflect a 95% probability of a Fed rate cut in September. All eyes are on the Jackson Hole symposium for insights into the Fed's future policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
