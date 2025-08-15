Mahindra's Grand Land Acquisition for Future Expansion

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced plans to pursue the acquisition of 350 acres of land in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. This move is intended to bolster their existing manufacturing capabilities in Nashik and Igatpuri, as detailed by company executives.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO for Mahindra's auto and farm sectors, underscored that the land could establish a supplier park, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. The process is still in the approval phase, according to Jejurikar.

Additionally, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive Division, revealed that Mahindra aims to increase the production capacity of its Chakan plant significantly. The automaker plans to invest Rs 27,000 crore in its automotive business infrastructure over the coming years.