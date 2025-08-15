EaseMyTrip Soars with 81% Growth in Hotel and Holiday Bookings

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip announced an impressive 81.2% increase in hotel and holiday package bookings for the June quarter, reflecting a robust rebirth in travel within India, the world's fastest-growing economy. The total bookings climbed from 1.8 lakh to 3.3 lakh year-on-year, driven by increased consumer confidence and momentum in travel trends.

Dubai operations of EaseMyTrip stood out with gross booking revenue surging by 151% to Rs 318.1 crore, asserting its strategic footing in major international markets. The company recorded a total gross booking revenue of Rs 2,065.8 crore for the quarter, largely influenced by the strong performances in hotels and holiday packages.

Alongside this growth, EaseMyTrip's founders have shown commitment to shareholder alignment by opting for zero salary until sustained profitability is achieved. The company, originally started as a B2B2C flight booking platform in 2008, has evolved into a leading travel-tech entity, expanding operations to international markets and forming a diverse portfolio that meets shifting traveler needs.