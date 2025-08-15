Left Menu

NHAI Launches FASTag Annual Pass for Seamless Highway Travel

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the FASTag annual pass to simplify toll payments nationwide. With a one-time fee, it allows unlimited crossings for a year or 200 toll plaza visits, enhancing the ease of travel. The pass has gained rapid popularity with extensive user adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:51 IST
NHAI Launches FASTag Annual Pass for Seamless Highway Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The FASTag annual pass, implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is set to revolutionize travel by simplifying toll transactions across the country.

This new facility, introduced on Friday, has already seen significant uptake among national highway users. With around 1.2 lakh users purchasing and activating the pass on the first day alone, the initiative is off to a strong start.

Designed to eliminate the frequent need for recharges, the pass offers unlimited crossings for a one-time fee. Acting within two hours through the NHAI website or the Rajmargyatra App, it aims to improve the already high 98% FASTag penetration rate among the 8 crore users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025