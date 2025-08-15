NHAI Launches FASTag Annual Pass for Seamless Highway Travel
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the FASTag annual pass to simplify toll payments nationwide. With a one-time fee, it allows unlimited crossings for a year or 200 toll plaza visits, enhancing the ease of travel. The pass has gained rapid popularity with extensive user adoption.
The FASTag annual pass, implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is set to revolutionize travel by simplifying toll transactions across the country.
This new facility, introduced on Friday, has already seen significant uptake among national highway users. With around 1.2 lakh users purchasing and activating the pass on the first day alone, the initiative is off to a strong start.
Designed to eliminate the frequent need for recharges, the pass offers unlimited crossings for a one-time fee. Acting within two hours through the NHAI website or the Rajmargyatra App, it aims to improve the already high 98% FASTag penetration rate among the 8 crore users.
