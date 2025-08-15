Colombia's Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations Amid Inflation Challenges
Colombia's economy expanded by 2.1% in Q2, underperforming compared to a 2.6% forecast. Despite high inflation and a fiscal strain, domestic consumption remains robust, with arts, trade, and agriculture driving growth. Analysts caution that inflation and fiscal issues could hinder future progress, affecting interest rate policies.
Colombia's economic growth reached 2.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the government's DANE statistics agency. This falls short of the anticipated 2.6% growth rate projected in a Reuters poll.
Despite grappling with above-target inflation and maintaining a 9.25% interest rate, Colombia has shown resilient domestic consumption this year. This pushed the annual growth to 2.7% in the first quarter. Forecasts from analysts suggest a full-year growth of 2.6%, while the central bank's technical team projects a slightly better 2.7% expansion.
However, experts have raised concerns about potential inflationary risks and a worsening fiscal situation, which could constrain further growth and impact the central bank's interest rate strategy. While substantial growth was noted in the arts and entertainment sector (7.5%), trade (5.6%), and agriculture (3.8%), sectors like mining and oil suffered a 10.2% decline, and construction decreased by 3.5%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve's Balancing Act: Navigating Tariffs, Inflation, and Interest Rates
Trump Pushes for Federal Control Over Interest Rates Amid Powell Clash
Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Economic Uncertainty
Bank of England's Dilemma: Navigating Inflation and Interest Rates
Market Turbulence: Fears of Tariffs and Interest Rates Shake Investor Confidence