Air Canada Faces Turbulence: Flight Attendants' Strike Disrupts Travel

Early Saturday morning, Air Canada's flight attendants, represented by their union, began a strike after contract negotiations faltered. This move has the potential to impact travel plans for more than 100,000 passengers, marking the first cabin crew strike since 1985.

The main contention centers on compensation for time attendants spend on the ground. While Air Canada has offered a partial pay increase for these duties, the terms remain unsatisfactory for the union, resulting in planned picketing at major airports. Meanwhile, businesses and passengers are calling for federal intervention to ensure continued operations.

The dispute, occurring during the busy summer travel season, has led to widespread flight cancellations. The Canadian government remains under pressure to mandate binding arbitration, aiming to resolve the stalemate and safeguard both the airline's operations and the broader economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)