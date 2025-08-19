Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Maharashtra

A devastating vehicle collision on Karad-Chiplun road in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district resulted in the deaths of five people, including a child. The accident involved a speeding SUV, which first hit an auto-rickshaw before colliding with a truck. Police have identified the victims and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:34 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic vehicle collision resulted in the deaths of five people, including a child, in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The incident occurred late Monday night, causing widespread grief in the community.

The accident took place on the Karad-Chiplun road when a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) first collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying four individuals. After dragging the rickshaw, the SUV then struck a truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in fatalities on the spot.

The deceased were identified as five residents of the state, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The community mourns the loss as the legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

