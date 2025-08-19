Bihar's Economic Boom: USD 1.1 Trillion by 2046
A CII report forecasts Bihar's economy to surpass USD 1.1 trillion by 2046-47, leveraging its vast potential. In the short term, the economy is expected to more than double, reaching USD 219 billion by 2030-31, showcasing an optimistic growth trajectory for the state.
A recent report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) projects substantial economic growth for Bihar, forecasting a staggering USD 1.1 trillion economy by 2046-47. This optimistic prediction underscores the state's untapped potential and the promising opportunities the future holds.
In the short run, the report anticipates that Bihar's economic output will more than double, reaching a level of USD 219 billion by 2030-31. This projection, described as optimistic, sets a positive outlook for the state's economic trajectory.
The report, titled 'Bihar: A USD 1-trillion Economy,' was unveiled at the 4th CII East India Summit, pinpointing the pathways and strategies that could lead to such robust economic development over the coming decades.
