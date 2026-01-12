Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

The second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, held on January 12, launched a significant chapter in the state's industrial future with its focus on the Gujarat Mining Revolution. This pivotal event, hosted at Marwadi University in Rajkot, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release, notable developments included the signing of crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) - one worth Rs. 100 crore signed by L & S Company aiming to generate employment for 100 individuals, and another worth Rs. 60 crore by Virendrasinh Savariya from Bhavnagar providing jobs for approximately 75 people. The event, graced by GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh and Mines and Minerals Department Commissioner Dhaval Patel, included presentations from industry experts such as GSI Director Dr. Bijaykumar Das and others from GMDC, Propel Industries, and PwC.

The seminar featured a series of expert presentations addressing key topics like mineral exploration and processing, Gujarat's strategic mineral potential, and modern technological applications. Discussions delved into enhancing production, governmental incentives for mining entrepreneurs, and navigating industry challenges. The event's success was underscored by the presence of esteemed officials and a large gathering of industrial entrepreneurs, signaling new opportunities for the state's mining sector.

