Goa Taxi Controversy: Unlicensed Operations at Manohar International Airport

A taxi driver and a ride-hailing service face legal action for operating without a permit at Mopa's Manohar International Airport. Authorities filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing unauthorized operation that risks passenger safety and impacts state revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:10 IST
The Goa police have initiated legal proceedings against a taxi driver and a ride-hailing service charged with operating without a valid permit at Manohar International Airport, Mopa.

According to Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta, the FIR was filed on Monday following a complaint from the assistant director of transport, Minesh Tar. The driver, identified as Kaif Shaikh from Vasco da Gama, along with Uber's management in Goa, were named in the case.

The alleged incident took place early morning on August 9, when Shaikh reportedly ferried passengers booked via Uber without a required state permit. This unauthorized action raises concerns over passenger safety and results in revenue loss for the state, said officials. Investigations continue under the guidance of Sub-Inspector Swapnil Kinalkar.

