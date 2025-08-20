Left Menu

R&B Expands Fashion Empire with New Mumbai Store

R&B, the fashion brand from Apparel Group, opens a new store in Mumbai's Phoenix Marketcity. This expansion aims to support its target of 250 global stores by 2025. R&B offers a wide range of fashion items for all ages, integrating technology and sustainability to enhance shopping experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

R&B, the dynamic lifestyle brand from the Apparel Group, has launched another key retail location at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai. This move marks an important chapter in its fast-paced growth across India and pushes the brand closer to its goal of 250 global stores by 2025.

CEO of Apparel Group India, Abhishek Bajpai, highlights the importance of Mumbai as a market and reaffirms R&B's commitment to providing quality fashion accessible to more consumers. The new store integrates digital elements and sustainable lighting to optimize the shopping experience.

With over 10,000 styles available, shoppers can explore both timeless classics and trendy new arrivals. R&B is also expanding its online presence, offering easy access to their collections at www.randbfashion.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

