India Introduces Bill Targeting Online Money Gaming

In a significant move, India has introduced a legislative bill focused on regulating the online gaming sector. Crucially, the new bill spares players of online money games from punishment, directing punitive measures instead at service providers, advertisers, and financial backers of such games.

The bill, presented in the Lok Sabha, puts a complete kibosh on any offering, operation, or facilitation of online money gaming, whether these rely on skill, chance, or both. The government envisions this law as not only eliminating harmful gaming practices but also as a means to promote and legally recognize e-sports.

With a detailed focus on safeguarding society from addiction, financial ruin, and more serious consequences like suicides linked to online money games, the bill proposes stringent penalties. Violations can lead to imprisonment and hefty fines, while repeat offenders could face even greater penalties, reinforcing the government's commitment to combating fraud and protecting citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)