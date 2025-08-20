Ishaan Khatter Stars in BOSS's Ambitious Fall/Winter 2025 Campaign

In a bold move to emphasize the 'Be' in its renowned 'Be Your Own BOSS' platform, fashion giant BOSS has enlisted Indian actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter as a leading face in its 'Be the Next' BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign. The initiative seeks to spotlight individuals pushing boundaries and defining their own success paths.

Khatter, already making waves in Hollywood, personifies the drive and individuality core to the BOSS philosophy. With his standout role in the Cannes Film Festival hit HOMEBOUND, Khatter represents a rising force in global entertainment. He is joined in the campaign by other trailblazers across film, sports, music, and fashion, including English actor Aaron Pierre, K-pop sensation S.COUPS, tennis star Taylor Fritz, and model Amelia Gray. Together, they embody the spirit of ambition and creativity.

The campaign underscores Khatter's journey through a symbolic tunnel, highlighting his ambitions as he emerges into a spotlight of success. Dressed in sophisticated designs from the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Khatter epitomizes the essence of being a BOSS: audacious, boundary-pushing, and legacy-building. The campaign will be supported globally through comprehensive marketing strategies, presenting BOSS's vision of ambition and self-expression worldwide.