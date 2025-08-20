Left Menu

Hisar's Manufacturing Hub: A New Era for Haryana's Industry

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation is collaborating with the Haryana government to develop an integrated manufacturing cluster in Hisar. The project, part of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, spans 2,988 acres and is set to generate 1.25 lakh jobs with a potential investment of Rs 32,417 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:40 IST
Hisar's Manufacturing Hub: A New Era for Haryana's Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has teamed up with Haryana to establish an integrated manufacturing cluster in Hisar, as announced by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.

A state support and shareholder agreement has been formalized to mark this collaboration. NICDC will spearhead the development of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Hisar, enhancing industrial infrastructure under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor project.

Spanning 2,988 acres near the newly inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar, the cluster promises a plethora of opportunities. With a project cost of Rs 4,680 crore and an investment potential of Rs 32,417 crore, it aims to create 1.25 lakh jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025