Hisar's Manufacturing Hub: A New Era for Haryana's Industry

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has teamed up with Haryana to establish an integrated manufacturing cluster in Hisar, as announced by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.

A state support and shareholder agreement has been formalized to mark this collaboration. NICDC will spearhead the development of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Hisar, enhancing industrial infrastructure under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor project.

Spanning 2,988 acres near the newly inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar, the cluster promises a plethora of opportunities. With a project cost of Rs 4,680 crore and an investment potential of Rs 32,417 crore, it aims to create 1.25 lakh jobs.

