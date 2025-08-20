Russia is steadfast in its commitment to supplying energy resources to India, including crude oil, oil products, and coal, as articulated by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturo. The potential extension to LNG exports was a focal point in discussions during the 26th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

The commission, co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighted the crucial role of national currencies in trade, noting that over 90 percent of bilateral transactions are now conducted without reliance on foreign exchange

The meeting underscored the two nations' intent to bolster partnerships in the nuclear sector and broaden financial cooperation. As the international economic landscape shifts, India and Russia are preparing for strategic engagements, including summit discussions between their leaders at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Summit.

