Russia-India Energy Cooperation Fuels Growing Partnership

Russia continues to supply energy resources to India, with prospects for expanding LNG exports, according to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister. The two nations are enhancing cooperation across sectors, including nuclear energy, banking, and insurance, as well as navigating economic challenges posed by international trade dynamics.

Russia is steadfast in its commitment to supplying energy resources to India, including crude oil, oil products, and coal, as articulated by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturo. The potential extension to LNG exports was a focal point in discussions during the 26th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

The commission, co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighted the crucial role of national currencies in trade, noting that over 90 percent of bilateral transactions are now conducted without reliance on foreign exchange

The meeting underscored the two nations' intent to bolster partnerships in the nuclear sector and broaden financial cooperation. As the international economic landscape shifts, India and Russia are preparing for strategic engagements, including summit discussions between their leaders at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Summit.

