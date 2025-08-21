Fatal Collision in West Bengal Sparks Helmet Safety Debate

A fatal accident in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district has left three family members dead, including a father and daughter duo. The tragedy occurred when their scooter collided with a bus on the Kalna-Nabadwip Road near Bora Swarajpur.

According to police, the victims were Faraz Mallick, 54, his daughter Nurjahan Khatun, 20, and niece Farhana Khatun, 18. Locals rushed them to Kalna Hospital, where Faraz and Nurjahan were declared dead on arrival. Farhana succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

The incident has prompted protests by locals against reckless driving on the busy road. Police have seized the bus involved in the crash and launched an investigation. Authorities noted that none of the victims wore helmets at the time of the accident, attributing their deaths to severe head injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)