Cuban Pension Boost Falls Short Amid Rampant Inflation

Cuban pensioners received a much-needed increase in their monthly payments, almost doubling previous amounts. However, the joy is short-lived as many predict the increase will be rapidly consumed by high inflation and the country's persistent scarcity of essential goods.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the hardships faced by retirees at a recent National Assembly meeting, emphasizing the need to improve their situation. Retirees, who have seen their purchasing power plummet by 90% over recent years, hope this marks the beginning of better government support.

Yet, skepticism remains. Critics cite crippling inflation and limited market supply, exacerbated by an 11% economic contraction since 2019, as major challenges. The government blames U.S. sanctions for the economic woes, insisting the increase is a step forward, albeit a small one, for pensioners.

