Cuban Pension Boost Falls Short Amid Rampant Inflation
Cuban pensioners saw an increase in their monthly payments, aimed at doubling previous amounts. However, many claim inflation and scarcity of basic goods will absorb the extra funds. President Diaz-Canel acknowledged retirees' struggles, but critics argue the raise won’t sufficiently alleviate their financial challenges.
Cuban pensioners received a much-needed increase in their monthly payments, almost doubling previous amounts. However, the joy is short-lived as many predict the increase will be rapidly consumed by high inflation and the country's persistent scarcity of essential goods.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the hardships faced by retirees at a recent National Assembly meeting, emphasizing the need to improve their situation. Retirees, who have seen their purchasing power plummet by 90% over recent years, hope this marks the beginning of better government support.
Yet, skepticism remains. Critics cite crippling inflation and limited market supply, exacerbated by an 11% economic contraction since 2019, as major challenges. The government blames U.S. sanctions for the economic woes, insisting the increase is a step forward, albeit a small one, for pensioners.
