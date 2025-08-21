Left Menu

Cuban Pension Boost Falls Short Amid Rampant Inflation

Cuban pensioners saw an increase in their monthly payments, aimed at doubling previous amounts. However, many claim inflation and scarcity of basic goods will absorb the extra funds. President Diaz-Canel acknowledged retirees' struggles, but critics argue the raise won’t sufficiently alleviate their financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:17 IST
Cuban Pension Boost Falls Short Amid Rampant Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuban pensioners received a much-needed increase in their monthly payments, almost doubling previous amounts. However, the joy is short-lived as many predict the increase will be rapidly consumed by high inflation and the country's persistent scarcity of essential goods.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the hardships faced by retirees at a recent National Assembly meeting, emphasizing the need to improve their situation. Retirees, who have seen their purchasing power plummet by 90% over recent years, hope this marks the beginning of better government support.

Yet, skepticism remains. Critics cite crippling inflation and limited market supply, exacerbated by an 11% economic contraction since 2019, as major challenges. The government blames U.S. sanctions for the economic woes, insisting the increase is a step forward, albeit a small one, for pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025