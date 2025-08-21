Left Menu

Reviving Ties: Bangladesh and Pakistan's New Economic Collaboration

Bangladesh and Pakistan have agreed to revitalize their Joint Economic Commission and establish a new Trade and Investment Commission. The Bangladeshi interim government aims to remove anti-dumping duties on hydrogen peroxide exports to Pakistan and seek cooperation in intermediate goods manufacturing, leather, and sugar industries. The countries also plan easier trade and diplomatic travel arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh, in a strategic move, agreed to rejuvenate a joint economic commission with Pakistan and establish a new trade and investment commission. This initiative was finalized during the visit of Pakistan Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Bangladesh Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin revealed that intensive discussions were held with Pakistan to revitalise the currently inactive Joint Economic Commission (JEC), aiming for enhanced bilateral trade. Bangladesh imports $80 billion worth of goods annually, including $15 billion in food and intermediate products, making the elimination of Pakistani anti-dumping duties critical.

The two nations also aim to collaborate in manufacturing intermediate goods and improve leather and sugar industries. Strengthening diplomatic relations, the countries plan to permit visa-free travel for officials and diplomats, enhancing bilateral cooperation further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

