Amit Shah Emphasizes India's Economic Ascendancy at Manorama Conclave

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's economic progress under PM Modi, lamenting Kerala's stagnant growth due to communist ideology. He anticipated Kerala's future development while addressing the Manorama News Conclave, stressing national unity in reaching economic pinnacles despite looming international trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:37 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday praised India's significant economic advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, urging all citizens to strive towards global supremacy in every sector.

At the Manorama News Conclave, Shah compared Modi's government with previous administrations, noting the country's rise from the 11th to the 4th largest economy worldwide.

However, he criticized Kerala's stagnation, blaming it on communist ideologies. He expressed hope for the state's future growth participation amid US tariffs on Indian goods that may impact exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

