Tragic Collision on Eastern Peripheral Expressway Claims Three Lives

Three individuals lost their lives after a devastating collision between a car and a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Greater Noida. The accident unfolded around 10 pm on Thursday as a car carrying six people collided with a truck near the Akbarpur Toll Plaza.

The victims were returning home from Haridwar to Faridabad when tragedy struck, leading to the death of three individuals—Gaurav from Mathura, along with Lokesh and Gautam, both from Faridabad. The other three passengers are receiving medical attention and are stated to be stable, according to police officials.

Dadri police have seized both vehicles involved in the collision, and bodies have been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, as authorities work to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)