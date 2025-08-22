Shivashrit Foods Limited Boosts Potato Flakes Game with IPO Launch

Shivashrit Foods Limited, a key manufacturer of potato flakes, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 22, 2025, targeting a capital raise of ₹70.03 Crore. The funds are intended to bolster the company's manufacturing capabilities through the integration of advanced technologies and increased production capacity.

The IPO comprises 49,32,000 equity shares, priced between ₹135 and ₹142 per share, with allocations specified for various investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers and retail investors. The issue is poised to strengthen Shivashrit's position in the processing foods sector, known for its growing demand in India and globally.

The capital raised will support building expansions, plant installations, and procurement of necessary utilities for the expansion project. The move is part of a strategic effort to tap into the expanding potato-based products market, driven by urbanization and consumer preference for convenience foods. The IPO is also expected to open new market opportunities and facilitate product diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)