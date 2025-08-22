Left Menu

Shivashrit Foods Limited Boosts Potato Flakes Game with IPO Launch

Shivashrit Foods Limited is set to open its Initial Public Offering on August 22, 2025, aiming to raise ₹70.03 Crore. The funds will finance the company's expansion projects, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and product diversification. This step aligns with India's growing processed food industry and demand for potato-based products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:19 IST
Shivashrit Foods Limited Boosts Potato Flakes Game with IPO Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shivashrit Foods Limited, a key manufacturer of potato flakes, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 22, 2025, targeting a capital raise of ₹70.03 Crore. The funds are intended to bolster the company's manufacturing capabilities through the integration of advanced technologies and increased production capacity.

The IPO comprises 49,32,000 equity shares, priced between ₹135 and ₹142 per share, with allocations specified for various investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers and retail investors. The issue is poised to strengthen Shivashrit's position in the processing foods sector, known for its growing demand in India and globally.

The capital raised will support building expansions, plant installations, and procurement of necessary utilities for the expansion project. The move is part of a strategic effort to tap into the expanding potato-based products market, driven by urbanization and consumer preference for convenience foods. The IPO is also expected to open new market opportunities and facilitate product diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025