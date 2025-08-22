Forging New Frontiers: India and South Africa Unite in Food and Pharma

Indian companies in the food and pharmaceutical sectors are eager to partner with their South African counterparts, as revealed during a media briefing in Johannesburg. Harish Kumar, Deputy Consul General, emphasized the mutual benefits of collaboration that could enhance local manufacturing and provide affordable healthcare.

The Pharm Health South Africa and Food Show, slated from August 27 to 29, will host over 30 Indian exhibitors, showcasing India's cost-competitive manufacturing base and advanced R&D ecosystem. These resources are expected to significantly benefit South African firms.

Anton Coetzee, from the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of South Africa, highlighted the advantage of India's extensive manufacturing and EU-recognized certification bodies, offering a robust framework to support South African manufacturers with necessary audits.

