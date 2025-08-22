Left Menu

Forging New Frontiers: India and South Africa Unite in Food and Pharma

Indian and South African companies in the food and pharmaceutical sectors are set to collaborate at the upcoming Pharm Health South Africa and Food Show in Johannesburg. This partnership aims to leverage India's cost-effective manufacturing and the European certification infrastructure to boost local production and affordable healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Indian companies in the food and pharmaceutical sectors are eager to partner with their South African counterparts, as revealed during a media briefing in Johannesburg. Harish Kumar, Deputy Consul General, emphasized the mutual benefits of collaboration that could enhance local manufacturing and provide affordable healthcare.

The Pharm Health South Africa and Food Show, slated from August 27 to 29, will host over 30 Indian exhibitors, showcasing India's cost-competitive manufacturing base and advanced R&D ecosystem. These resources are expected to significantly benefit South African firms.

Anton Coetzee, from the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of South Africa, highlighted the advantage of India's extensive manufacturing and EU-recognized certification bodies, offering a robust framework to support South African manufacturers with necessary audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

