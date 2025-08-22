Left Menu

One-Time Job Switch for Female Track Maintainers in Northern Railway

Female track maintainers in Northern Railway divisions now have the opportunity to switch job categories, thanks to a recent approval allowing this one-time option under specific conditions. The initiative, advocated by the Northern Railwaymen's Union, enables qualified women to apply for available vacancies in their divisions.

Northern Railway has opened a one-time job-switch opportunity for female track maintainers across its six divisions. The new directive, aimed at empowering women in the workforce, permits them to transition to different job categories within the railway, provided certain conditions are met.

The eligible divisions include Jammu, Firozpur, Ambala, Delhi, Moradabad, and Lucknow. Women track maintainers with a minimum of three years of service are eligible to take advantage of this scheme, allowing them to apply for vacancies in other job categories within their respective divisions.

This decision follows persistent efforts by the Northern Railwaymen's Union. The union has been advocating for this change to provide career development opportunities for women in the railways. Priority will be given based on seniority in cases where not all applicants can be accommodated immediately.

