GAIL Unveils 'AI Tarang' to Boost Workforce AI Literacy

GAIL (India) Limited has announced the launch of 'GAIL AI Tarang', a cutting-edge initiative aimed at elevating artificial intelligence (AI) literacy among its employees. Unveiled at the GAIL Training Institute in Noida, the program reflects the company's commitment to preparing its workforce for a technologically advanced future.

In a significant address, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, highlighted the transformative potential of AI across industries. He expressed the need for organizations to adapt to this change, emphasizing, "We can't just wish it away, so better embrace the change." His remarks set the stage for the program's inauguration, attended by senior officials including Deepak Gupta, Director of Projects, and Ayush Gupta, Director of HR.

Ayush Gupta further inspired employees to leverage technology, helping them reach their full potential. Following the launch, a session provided insightful perspectives on AI's potential and outlined the structure of the program. The launch marks GAIL's strategic move towards cultivating a technologically empowered and future-ready workforce.

