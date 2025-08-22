Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises: Prolific Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions

Brigade Enterprises Ltd projects a revenue of Rs 11,200 crore from its newly acquired 10 million sq ft land bank in South India. The company is concentrating on strengthening its presence in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Despite a dip in sales volume, the company reported a 79% rise in net profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:27 IST
Brigade Enterprises: Prolific Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's real estate titan, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, anticipates a significant financial uplift from its recent acquisition of a 10 million sq ft land bank, projecting revenue of Rs 11,200 crore. The company's strategic focus remains on the Tier 1 markets of South India, concentrating growth efforts on Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Despite a 17% drop in sales volume, the company revealed a notable increase in its consolidated net profit, climbing 79% to Rs 149.88 crore. This reflects the organization's resilience and adaptability amidst market fluctuations, as higher per square feet realisation from housing properties drove sales bookings to Rs 1,118 crore.

Founded in 1986, Brigade Enterprises has solidified its status as a leading real estate developer in India, with ventures spanning residential and commercial projects. The company also extends its influence in the hotel and education sectors, boasting a geographical presence in multiple major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025