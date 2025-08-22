Brigade Enterprises: Prolific Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions

Bengaluru's real estate titan, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, anticipates a significant financial uplift from its recent acquisition of a 10 million sq ft land bank, projecting revenue of Rs 11,200 crore. The company's strategic focus remains on the Tier 1 markets of South India, concentrating growth efforts on Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Despite a 17% drop in sales volume, the company revealed a notable increase in its consolidated net profit, climbing 79% to Rs 149.88 crore. This reflects the organization's resilience and adaptability amidst market fluctuations, as higher per square feet realisation from housing properties drove sales bookings to Rs 1,118 crore.

Founded in 1986, Brigade Enterprises has solidified its status as a leading real estate developer in India, with ventures spanning residential and commercial projects. The company also extends its influence in the hotel and education sectors, boasting a geographical presence in multiple major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)