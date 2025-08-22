Buzzlab Shines with Gold at EMERGE 2025 for Groundbreaking Mobile Ad Campaign

Buzzlab, a leading content-driven agency from Bengaluru, earned a prestigious Gold award for Best Mobile Ad Campaign at the EMERGE 2025 Awards, hosted by Adtech Today in Gurugram.

The accolade was presented for their groundbreaking campaign on Super.money by Flipkart, recognized for its effective use of influencer marketing and creative analytics.

The EMERGE 2025 Awards spotlight the industry's most impactful digital marketing initiatives, with a focus on creativity and strategic impact. Buzzlab's leadership expressed heartfelt thanks, emphasizing their commitment to innovative advertising strategies.