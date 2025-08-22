Mandatory Fare Meters: Ensuring Fair Ambulance Charges in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has put forth a demand on Friday for the compulsory installation of fare meters in all ambulances to curb overcharging.

They emphasized that fare rates should be adjusted according to the type of ambulance—simple, air-conditioned, or cardiac. This demand came after multiple complaints from Thane residents regarding excessive charges by ambulance services.

According to MNS Thane district secretary Nainesh Patankar, discussions with authorities, including Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rohit Katkar, have resulted in an agreement to implement necessary changes. The introduction of fare meters aims to prevent exploitation of patients' families and bring transparency and fairness to emergency medical services statewide.

