President Murmu Approves Online Gaming Regulation Bill, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent on Friday to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, following its passage by Parliament. The legislation seeks to promote e-sports and socially beneficial online games while outlawing detrimental online money gaming, including related advertisements and transactions.

The Bill, quickly moving through both houses of Parliament, distinguishes between e-sports and online money games. While it promotes the former, it imposes strict penalties on parties facilitating gambling-related services, including advertisers and promoters, without targeting individual players.

Recognising e-sports as a competitive sport, the government will create a dedicated framework under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This initiative aims to curb potential dangers of online gambling, such as addiction and financial mismanagement, amidst reported links to money laundering and terrorism.

The law empowers enforcement actions without a warrant, permits imprisonment and fines for non-compliance, and enhances penalties for repeat offenders. IT Secretary S Krishnan noted that despite potential GST revenue losses, the regulatory focus remains on protecting social interests and responsible governance of online gaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)