Left Menu

Dollar Dips: Fed's Dovish Tone Fuels Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in September. Traders are now more confident of a rate cut following Powell's dovish message at the Fed’s conference in Jackson Hole. This comes amid labor market uncertainties and mixed inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:47 IST
Dollar Dips: Fed's Dovish Tone Fuels Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, the dollar dropped on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential interest rate cut during the central bank's September meeting, stopping short of a firm commitment. Prior to Powell's comments, the dollar index stood at 98.7, but it fell 0.77% to 97.85.

The euro climbed 0.85% to $1.1704, while the dollar weakened by 0.96% against the yen, settling at 146.92. Powell remarked on the labor market's peculiar balance, citing both supply and demand for workers slowing, a situation that might elevate employment risks, addressed at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference.

Karl Schamotta, a strategist at Corpay in Toronto, noted Powell's tone surprised many as more dovish than expected. Markets quickly adjusted, with traders now pricing in a 91% chance of a rate cut at the September policy meeting, rising from 72% earlier in the day, as per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

 Global
2
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
3
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
4
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025