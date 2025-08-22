Dollar Dips: Fed's Dovish Tone Fuels Rate Cut Speculations
The dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in September. Traders are now more confident of a rate cut following Powell's dovish message at the Fed’s conference in Jackson Hole. This comes amid labor market uncertainties and mixed inflation data.
In a significant shift, the dollar dropped on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential interest rate cut during the central bank's September meeting, stopping short of a firm commitment. Prior to Powell's comments, the dollar index stood at 98.7, but it fell 0.77% to 97.85.
The euro climbed 0.85% to $1.1704, while the dollar weakened by 0.96% against the yen, settling at 146.92. Powell remarked on the labor market's peculiar balance, citing both supply and demand for workers slowing, a situation that might elevate employment risks, addressed at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference.
Karl Schamotta, a strategist at Corpay in Toronto, noted Powell's tone surprised many as more dovish than expected. Markets quickly adjusted, with traders now pricing in a 91% chance of a rate cut at the September policy meeting, rising from 72% earlier in the day, as per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
