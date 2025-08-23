Left Menu

Globe Civil Projects Hits ₹1,000 Cr Milestone in Order Book

Globe Civil Projects Limited celebrates a remarkable achievement as its order book surpasses ₹1,000 crore, highlighting its robust growth. The diverse portfolio spans across institutional, healthcare, and government infrastructure with notable clients. This milestone reinforces its position in India's booming infrastructure sector and promises sustained development.

Globe Civil Projects Hits ₹1,000 Cr Milestone in Order Book
Globe Civil Projects Crosses Rs 1,000 Cr Order Book Milestone. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, August 23 - Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE - GLOBECIVIL | BSE - 544424) has announced a significant milestone in its business trajectory with its consolidated order book exceeding ₹1,000 crore. The achievement underscores the company's robust growth journey in the infrastructure sector.

The order book is diversified, covering key sectors such as institutional projects (IITs, IIMs, NIT), healthcare facilities (AIIMS, Burari Hospital), and government infrastructure (Parliament Annexe, Income Tax Building). Noteworthy clients including CPWD and NBCC have placed repeat orders, validating the company's reputation for quality and timely project execution.

Chairman and Whole-time Director, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, labeled this achievement as a testament to Globe Civil Projects' excellence in EPC. The company's strong order book, comprising nearly 90% centrally funded government projects, ensures cash flow visibility and positions it to capitalize on India's infrastructure growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

