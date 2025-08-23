Meghalaya's Leap towards Progress: From Aspiring to Accelerating

Meghalaya is advancing from an 'aspirer state' to a 'fast-mover state', largely due to significant progress in agriculture, health, infrastructure, and education through centrally sponsored schemes, according to senior officials.

Highlighted achievements include 74% coverage under PM-Kisan, over five lakh beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY schemes, PM Poshan's reach across 7,700 schools, and transformative progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This development marks a substantial shift from seven years ago, when household coverage was non-existent.

Officials emphasized the collaborative efforts between state and central governments, aiming for marked improvements in connectivity, water, power, internet, and more by 2032, coinciding with Meghalaya's 60th anniversary. Media plays a pivotal role in educating citizens about these benefits, ensuring successful implementation and uptake of various governmental schemes.

