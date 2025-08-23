Meghalaya's Leap towards Progress: From Aspiring to Accelerating
Meghalaya is transitioning from an 'aspirer state' to a 'fast-mover state' via successful implementation of government schemes in sectors like agriculture and health. The state targets year 2032 for infrastructure growth, while officials highlight the importance of media in raising awareness about these advancements.
Meghalaya is advancing from an 'aspirer state' to a 'fast-mover state', largely due to significant progress in agriculture, health, infrastructure, and education through centrally sponsored schemes, according to senior officials.
Highlighted achievements include 74% coverage under PM-Kisan, over five lakh beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY schemes, PM Poshan's reach across 7,700 schools, and transformative progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This development marks a substantial shift from seven years ago, when household coverage was non-existent.
Officials emphasized the collaborative efforts between state and central governments, aiming for marked improvements in connectivity, water, power, internet, and more by 2032, coinciding with Meghalaya's 60th anniversary. Media plays a pivotal role in educating citizens about these benefits, ensuring successful implementation and uptake of various governmental schemes.
