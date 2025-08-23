Kerala's Industrial Leap: Adani's Logistics Hub

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation for a significant milestone in the state's industrial development with the new Adani Group logistics park in Kalamassery.

This ambitious project, part of the Invest Kerala Global Summit, will transform 70 acres into a massive logistics hub exceeding 13 lakh square feet, backed by more than Rs 600 crores in initial investment.

During the ceremony, the importance of this development for cultivating new business opportunities and fortifying Kerala's industrial infrastructure was underscored by Chief Minister Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeev.