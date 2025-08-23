Kerala's Industrial Leap: Adani's Logistics Hub
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the foundation stone for Adani Group's new logistics park in Kalamassery. Expected to be a significant boost to the state's industrial development, the project spans 70 acres with an investment of over Rs 600 crores, aiming to enhance Kerala's industrial infrastructure and offer new business opportunities.
On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation for a significant milestone in the state's industrial development with the new Adani Group logistics park in Kalamassery.
This ambitious project, part of the Invest Kerala Global Summit, will transform 70 acres into a massive logistics hub exceeding 13 lakh square feet, backed by more than Rs 600 crores in initial investment.
During the ceremony, the importance of this development for cultivating new business opportunities and fortifying Kerala's industrial infrastructure was underscored by Chief Minister Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeev.
