Left Menu

Kerala's Industrial Leap: Adani's Logistics Hub

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the foundation stone for Adani Group's new logistics park in Kalamassery. Expected to be a significant boost to the state's industrial development, the project spans 70 acres with an investment of over Rs 600 crores, aiming to enhance Kerala's industrial infrastructure and offer new business opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:24 IST
Kerala's Industrial Leap: Adani's Logistics Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation for a significant milestone in the state's industrial development with the new Adani Group logistics park in Kalamassery.

This ambitious project, part of the Invest Kerala Global Summit, will transform 70 acres into a massive logistics hub exceeding 13 lakh square feet, backed by more than Rs 600 crores in initial investment.

During the ceremony, the importance of this development for cultivating new business opportunities and fortifying Kerala's industrial infrastructure was underscored by Chief Minister Vijayan and Industries Minister P Rajeev.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

 India
2
Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strike

Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strik...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

 India
4
Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025