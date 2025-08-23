Left Menu

India Sets Minimum Import Price for Paperboard, Targets Indonesian Imports

The Indian government has amended its import policy by introducing a Minimum Import Price (MIP) for Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board to counter dumping by Indonesia. The policy aims to protect domestic industries until March 31, 2026, amid ongoing anti-dumping investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies.

In a strategic move to safeguard India's domestic paper industry, the central government has revised its import policy by setting a Minimum Import Price (MIP) for certain paperboard categories. According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's recent notification, this change targets Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB), under specific HS Codes, with an MIP of Rs 67,220 per metric ton on a CIF basis.

This measure, effective until March 31, 2026, comes on the heels of an application by the Indian Paper Manufacturer Association in June. The association urged an anti-dumping investigation, citing significant injury to the domestic market from low-cost imports originating from Indonesia. They also sought the imposition of anti-dumping duties to counterbalance these imports.

Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board is crucial for packaging across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, FMCG, food and beverages, and electronics. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) found prima facie evidence indicating that these imports are priced below normal levels, evidencing significant dumping margins. As a result, an investigation is underway to assess the impact and to recommend appropriate anti-dumping duties to mitigate damage to local producers.

