Left Menu

HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and Energy Infrastructure

HEC Infra Projects Limited announced contracts valued at ₹12.08 Cr to enhance urban water distribution and energy infrastructure. The projects include a large battery energy storage system and augmentation of water distribution in Ahmedabad. These contracts reflect HEC Infra's commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:42 IST
HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and Energy Infrastructure
HEC Infra Projects Limited Secures Rs 12.08 Cr Orders Across Water and Energy Infrastructure. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HEC Infra Projects Limited, a leading EPC company in India, has secured three significant contracts designed to expand its operations in urban water distribution and energy infrastructure.

With a combined value of nearly ₹12.08 Cr, these projects underscore the company's prowess in engineering and reflect its commitment to innovation. Major endeavors include a ₹7.15 Cr battery energy storage project for Advait Energy Transitions and further collaborations with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

HEC's recent wins underline its growing influence in urban infrastructure and its role in India's renewable energy shift. The company continues to focus on rigorous safety standards and timely project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

 India
2
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
3
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
4
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025