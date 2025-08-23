HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and Energy Infrastructure

HEC Infra Projects Limited, a leading EPC company in India, has secured three significant contracts designed to expand its operations in urban water distribution and energy infrastructure.

With a combined value of nearly ₹12.08 Cr, these projects underscore the company's prowess in engineering and reflect its commitment to innovation. Major endeavors include a ₹7.15 Cr battery energy storage project for Advait Energy Transitions and further collaborations with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

HEC's recent wins underline its growing influence in urban infrastructure and its role in India's renewable energy shift. The company continues to focus on rigorous safety standards and timely project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)