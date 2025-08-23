Akums and Zambia Join Forces for Local Pharma Manufacturing Hub

Akums, a major force in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, has partnered with the Government of the Republic of Zambia to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility within the country. The venture aims to produce high-quality, affordable generic medications accessible to patients throughout Zambia.

The collaboration involves the creation of a state-of-the-art facility, expected to cater to regional needs and expand exports to neighboring African countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, and Tanzania. The joint venture will see Akums holding a 51% stake, while the Zambian government will manage the remaining 49%. The construction is set to commence after the joint venture is established by the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Zambia, with its rapidly growing economy, anticipates this partnership will boost self-reliance in healthcare. Currently importing 75% of its essential medicines, Zambia stands to benefit from reducing this import dependency. Akums' Managing Director, Mr. Sanjeev Jain, emphasizes the significance of this being their first international manufacturing collaboration, aligning with their vision to become a global contract development and manufacturing organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)