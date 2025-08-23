India-Australia Economic Ties: Towards a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement
India and Australia have concluded another round of talks aiming for a comprehensive free trade agreement to bolster their economic ties. Since implementing an interim deal in December 2022, both nations are keen on broadening its scope to cover various sectors including goods, services, and digital trade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
India and Australia have advanced discussions for a comprehensive free trade agreement, seeking to enhance already strong economic ties between the two nations.
Negotiations, which took place in New Delhi in August 2025, aim to expand the agreement to cover goods, services, digital trade, and more.
Both countries are striving for an early conclusion to a mutually beneficial agreement, showcasing their commitment to a strengthened economic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement