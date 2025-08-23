Left Menu

US Postal Pause: New Customs Norms Disrupt Global E-commerce

US-bound postal services are temporarily suspended due to new American customs regulations causing air carriers to refuse shipments. Letters, documents, and gifts under $100 continue, while parcels face possible duties. Refunds offered. The change might impact global e-commerce and Indian exporters relying on duty-free shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:21 IST
US Postal Pause: New Customs Norms Disrupt Global E-commerce
  • Country:
  • India

Postal services to the United States have been temporarily suspended as US-bound air carriers refuse to transport shipments, citing ambiguous new regulations from the American customs department. The Ministry of Communications confirmed the halt and attributed it to a lack of clarity in the revised norms.

Services for sending letters, documents, and gifts valued under USD 100 will remain uninterrupted. However, under a US executive order dated July 30, 2025, goods over USD 100 are now subject to customs duties starting August 29. Transport carriers must now collect and remit these duties per guidelines from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which are yet unclear.

The Department of Posts has decided to suspend the booking of most US-bound postal items as a result. It offers refunds for undeliverable items while assuring customers that efforts are ongoing to resume full services. Economic analyst Ajay Srivastava warns that Washington's new trade measures, soon to include structured duty, could significantly impact e-commerce and global trade.

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

 India
2
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
3
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
4
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025