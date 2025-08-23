US Postal Pause: New Customs Norms Disrupt Global E-commerce

Postal services to the United States have been temporarily suspended as US-bound air carriers refuse to transport shipments, citing ambiguous new regulations from the American customs department. The Ministry of Communications confirmed the halt and attributed it to a lack of clarity in the revised norms.

Services for sending letters, documents, and gifts valued under USD 100 will remain uninterrupted. However, under a US executive order dated July 30, 2025, goods over USD 100 are now subject to customs duties starting August 29. Transport carriers must now collect and remit these duties per guidelines from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which are yet unclear.

The Department of Posts has decided to suspend the booking of most US-bound postal items as a result. It offers refunds for undeliverable items while assuring customers that efforts are ongoing to resume full services. Economic analyst Ajay Srivastava warns that Washington's new trade measures, soon to include structured duty, could significantly impact e-commerce and global trade.