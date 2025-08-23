Left Menu

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out in Record Time, Captivating Fans Nationwide

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-run electric SUV, sold all 999 units in just 135 seconds on its Independence Day eve launch. Initially set for 300 units, high demand led to increased allocations. Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh, deliveries start on September 20.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition bookings (Image: Mahindra). Image Credit: ANI
In a staggering display of consumer interest, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, unveiled just before India's 79th Independence Day, witnessed record-breaking sales on Saturday. All 999 units were snapped up within 135 seconds after bookings opened at 11:00 AM, according to Mahindra representatives.

Initially planned as a 300-unit collector's item, the unprecedented demand prompted Mahindra to expand the allocation. Despite this adjustment, the entire batch vanished in slightly over two minutes. Customers committed to their purchase with a Rs 21,000 booking fee, and deliveries are set to commence on September 20. The milestone highlights Mahindra's prowess in electric vehicle design and aligns with the company's 'Unlimit India' vision, which emphasizes innovation that inspires national pride.

Introduced on August 14 in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the BE 6 Batman Edition adds a unique dimension to Mahindra's electric SUV lineup. It reflects the mystique of Batman, a beloved cultural icon for his intelligence and technical acuity. Offering a physical connection to the superhero mythology, the edition presents fans with a collector's item like none other.

The limited-edition electric SUV is marketed at Rs 27.79 lakh, excluding the additional charges for charger and installation. Owners can choose between a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger. The vehicle's aesthetic features, including a custom Satin Black finish, 20-inch R20 alloy wheels, and Alchemy Gold-painted details, coupled with an Infinity Roof showcasing the Bat emblem, position it as a standout choice for enthusiasts.

