Kerala Takes Flight: Pinarayi Vijayan's Vision for Accessible Air Travel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged for reduced travel and operational costs to make air travel more accessible. Speaking at the Kerala Aviation Summit, he highlighted the need for a strategic approach to foster the aviation industry, improve tourism, and transform Kerala into a civil aviation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 20:07 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need to make air travel more accessible by cutting travel and operational costs at the Kerala Aviation Summit, organized by Cochin International Airport Limited and FICCI.

Vijayan highlighted the importance of a strategic approach to boost the aviation industry, stressing that reducing capital costs and ensuring time-efficient travel are crucial. He lauded airports' role in enhancing Kerala's tourism and providing travel options for the diaspora, with Cochin International Airport setting a public-friendly model in aviation.

The Chief Minister asserted that strengthening air transport would attract more tourism and transform Kerala into a civil aviation hub. The summit aims to leverage aviation facilities and investment potential, strengthening regional aviation and logistics hubs. Industries Minister P Rajeev also attended the event.

