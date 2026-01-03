Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Gem: Hadoti's Tourism Potential

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Kota-Hadoti Travel Mart, highlighting the Hadoti region's vast heritage and tourism potential. The event attracted tourism professionals nationwide, focusing on Hadoti's rich historical sites and natural beauty, and emphasized consistent annual events to boost global tourism visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:27 IST
In an effort to spotlight the tourism opportunities in the Hadoti region, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Kota-Hadoti Travel Mart on Friday, held at the scenic Chambal River Front.

During the event, Birla highlighted the region's blend of rich heritage and natural beauty, which he believes holds immense tourism potential. He praised the presence of travel agents, tour operators, and hoteliers from various states.

Birla, also an MP for Kota, detailed the region's attractions including forts, stepwells, and religious sites, citing the Chambal riverfront and Bundi's Taragarh Fort as potential tourist magnets. He stressed the importance of annual events like this travel mart to position Hadoti on the global tourism map.

