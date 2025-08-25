Left Menu

Coca-Cola's Green Logistics: Powering Growth with a 5,000 Strong EV Truck Fleet

Coca-Cola, alongside its bottling partners, is revolutionizing logistics in India with the expansion of a vast electric vehicle fleet. This move enhances distribution, creates jobs, and boosts operational efficiency, while focusing on driver welfare and sustainable practices. Significant investments by partners underscore a commitment to innovation and economic impact.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coca-Cola is spearheading a revolutionary shift in logistics in India by expanding its electric vehicle fleet to over 5,000 trucks. This nationwide fleet expansion aims to improve distribution efficiency, creating numerous job opportunities and underlining Coca-Cola's dedication to operational excellence and social impact.

Key bottlers like Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd. and SLMG Beverages have boosted their truck fleets, adding state-of-the-art vehicles to enhance distribution capacity and quality. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is also contributing by deploying 500 EVs across 10 states, improving coverage and operational efficiency.

Apart from logistical growth, Coca-Cola is heavily investing in driver welfare, incorporating road safety trainings, medical check-ups, and wellness programs. These efforts aim to enhance driver safety and satisfaction, reinforcing the brand's role in supporting India's economy and community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

