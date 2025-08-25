IMA Praises GST Cuts on Medicines, Urges Further Exemptions

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its support to the GST Council's recent decision to lower the Goods and Services Tax on vital cancer-related and other essential medicines. In a press release, the IMA lauded the Council and the Government of India for this initiative, which aims to make healthcare economically accessible to millions across the nation.

Notably, the association highlighted the decision's potential impact on lowering costs for families grappling with serious health conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. The IMA expressed that while this move represents a commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure, further measures are necessary. The organization's appeal for a complete GST exemption on essential medications, including chemotherapy drugs and treatments for chronic diseases, underscores this sentiment.

Additionally, the IMA addressed procedural challenges faced by local branches in GST and TAN registrations, urging refinements for smoother compliance. Alongside requests to eliminate GST on hospital beds and health insurance premiums, the IMA remains hopeful that these suggestions, aimed at bolstering public health, will be heeded by the GST Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)