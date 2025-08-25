Left Menu

IMA Praises GST Cuts on Medicines, Urges Further Exemptions

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) welcomed the GST Council's decision to lower taxes on key medicines, highlighting the potential benefits for healthcare affordability. However, it urged more comprehensive exemptions to further reduce costs, especially concerning essential drugs and medical equipment vital for treating serious conditions like cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:15 IST
IMA Praises GST Cuts on Medicines, Urges Further Exemptions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its support to the GST Council's recent decision to lower the Goods and Services Tax on vital cancer-related and other essential medicines. In a press release, the IMA lauded the Council and the Government of India for this initiative, which aims to make healthcare economically accessible to millions across the nation.

Notably, the association highlighted the decision's potential impact on lowering costs for families grappling with serious health conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. The IMA expressed that while this move represents a commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure, further measures are necessary. The organization's appeal for a complete GST exemption on essential medications, including chemotherapy drugs and treatments for chronic diseases, underscores this sentiment.

Additionally, the IMA addressed procedural challenges faced by local branches in GST and TAN registrations, urging refinements for smoother compliance. Alongside requests to eliminate GST on hospital beds and health insurance premiums, the IMA remains hopeful that these suggestions, aimed at bolstering public health, will be heeded by the GST Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025