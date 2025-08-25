Left Menu

India's Digital Coaching Boom: A Glimpse into the Future

The SPARK Leadership Conclave & Awards 2025 revealed a whitepaper predicting the global coaching industry to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2025 to USD 11.1 billion by 2035, with India as the second-fastest growing market. Digital coaching is becoming crucial for talent and business strategy.

India's Digital Coaching Boom: A Glimpse into the Future
  • Country:
  • India

At the SPARK Leadership Conclave & Awards 2025 in Gurgaon, WeAce unveiled a whitepaper, forecasting the global coaching industry to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2025 to USD 11.1 billion by 2035. India emerges as the world's second-fastest growing market in this sector.

The whitepaper highlights how digital coaching platforms are rapidly becoming essential to business and talent strategies. India stands out with its digital coaching market projected to grow significantly, expected to reach USD 971 million by 2034.

AI-powered neuro-personalization and immersive VR/AR environments are among the innovations shaping India's talent ecosystem, aiming to address diverse regional needs and bridge tech talent gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

