Left Menu

EPC Companies to Ride 9-11% Revenue Surge

Diversified engineering and construction firms are projected to see a 9-11% revenue increase this fiscal year, driven by growing infrastructure expenditure, robust order books, and enhanced project execution. Private investments are set to rise due to efforts in the roads and renewable energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:47 IST
EPC Companies to Ride 9-11% Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified engineering, procurement, and construction companies are projected to witness a 9-11% rise in revenue this financial year, according to Crisil Ratings.

This growth will be fueled by consistent infrastructure capital expenditure, robust order books, and quicker project execution, as indicated in a recent statement by Crisil Ratings.

The study analyzed 15 EPC firms, which collectively generated Rs 3.15 lakh crore in revenue last year, highlighting their dependence on capital expenditure by both government entities and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025