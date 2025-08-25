EPC Companies to Ride 9-11% Revenue Surge
Diversified engineering and construction firms are projected to see a 9-11% revenue increase this fiscal year, driven by growing infrastructure expenditure, robust order books, and enhanced project execution. Private investments are set to rise due to efforts in the roads and renewable energy sectors.
This growth will be fueled by consistent infrastructure capital expenditure, robust order books, and quicker project execution, as indicated in a recent statement by Crisil Ratings.
The study analyzed 15 EPC firms, which collectively generated Rs 3.15 lakh crore in revenue last year, highlighting their dependence on capital expenditure by both government entities and private sectors.
