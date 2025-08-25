EPC Companies to Ride 9-11% Revenue Surge

Diversified engineering, procurement, and construction companies are projected to witness a 9-11% rise in revenue this financial year, according to Crisil Ratings.

This growth will be fueled by consistent infrastructure capital expenditure, robust order books, and quicker project execution, as indicated in a recent statement by Crisil Ratings.

The study analyzed 15 EPC firms, which collectively generated Rs 3.15 lakh crore in revenue last year, highlighting their dependence on capital expenditure by both government entities and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)