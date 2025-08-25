Fitch Affirms India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Growth and Fiscal Credibility

Fitch Ratings has confirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, citing the nation's robust growth and solid external finances as key factors. The agency highlighted India's record of delivering growth with macroeconomic stability and improving fiscal credibility as driving forces behind the positive rating.

The report anticipates a GDP growth rate of 6.5% for the fiscal year 2025-26, a figure that surpasses the 'BBB' median of 2.5%. While domestic demand is bolstered by ongoing public capital expenditure and steady private consumption, private investment remains moderate amid increasing US tariff risks.

There has been a notable slowdown in nominal GDP growth, with projections of 9.0% for 2025-26. Uncertainty surrounding US tariffs, set for August 27, poses a moderate downside risk. Nonetheless, optimistically suggested GST reforms may support consumption, and the Reserve Bank of India's policy efforts have kept inflation within target.