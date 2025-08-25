Left Menu

Fitch Affirms India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Growth and Fiscal Credibility

Fitch Ratings reaffirms India's 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook, citing robust growth and solid external finances. The agency projects GDP growth of 6.5% for 2025-26, despite moderate private investment. Inflation is controlled, and potential US tariffs pose uncertainty but limited direct GDP impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:12 IST
Fitch Affirms India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Growth and Fiscal Credibility
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings has confirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, citing the nation's robust growth and solid external finances as key factors. The agency highlighted India's record of delivering growth with macroeconomic stability and improving fiscal credibility as driving forces behind the positive rating.

The report anticipates a GDP growth rate of 6.5% for the fiscal year 2025-26, a figure that surpasses the 'BBB' median of 2.5%. While domestic demand is bolstered by ongoing public capital expenditure and steady private consumption, private investment remains moderate amid increasing US tariff risks.

There has been a notable slowdown in nominal GDP growth, with projections of 9.0% for 2025-26. Uncertainty surrounding US tariffs, set for August 27, poses a moderate downside risk. Nonetheless, optimistically suggested GST reforms may support consumption, and the Reserve Bank of India's policy efforts have kept inflation within target.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Trial Against Gambhir

Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Trial Against Gambhir

 India
2
Sweden Signs Landmark Deal with Thailand for Gripen Fighter Jets

Sweden Signs Landmark Deal with Thailand for Gripen Fighter Jets

 Global
3
PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry

PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry

 Global
4
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025