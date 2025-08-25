Sellwin Traders Expands Into US Infrastructure and Gulf IT Markets
Sellwin Traders has announced its acquisition of a 60% stake in Shivam Contracting Inc., a move to bolster its presence in the US infrastructure sector with a USD 6 million investment. Additionally, they plan to acquire a majority stake in Dubai's GMIIT to expand in the Gulf IT services market.
Sellwin Traders has taken a significant step towards expanding its international footprint by acquiring a 60% stake in US-based infrastructure firm, Shivam Contracting Inc. This strategic move is part of a USD 6 million equity deal aimed at enhancing the company's presence in the US infrastructure sector.
The agreement, announced on Monday, involves issuing shares to SCI at a minimum of Rs 18 per share. A fair valuation of SCI will occur by December 31, 2025. The deal is valid for 12 months from the signing date, offering Sellwin Traders potential attractive returns and assured fund repatriation within two years.
Simultaneously, Sellwin Traders is amplifying its influence in the Gulf region by seeking a controlling interest in Dubai's Global Market Insights IT Services. This expansion into the Gulf IT market is part of the company's broader strategy for international growth.
