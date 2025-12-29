Uttar Pradesh's Grand Sports Expansion: From Playgrounds to World-Class Colleges
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of sports colleges at every divisional headquarters to strengthen the state's sports ecosystem. This initiative is part of a broader plan, including new playgrounds, stadiums, and infrastructure enhancements, to cultivate sports talent from the grassroots level.
In a significant move to bolster Uttar Pradesh's sports infrastructure, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to establish sports colleges at each divisional headquarters. This measure is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the sports ecosystem from grassroots to state level.
Speaking at the MLA Sports Meet-2025 ceremony in Gorakhpur, Adityanath detailed the ongoing development of playgrounds at gram panchayats, mini stadiums at block levels, and significant stadiums at district levels. An international stadium in Belipar and upgraded facilities at regional stadiums are also in the works, with major developments at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College and Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.
Adityanath emphasized the role of sports in nation-building, linking physical activity to national progress. The government intends to work with education institutions to focus on specific sports and aims to include working professionals in sports meets. Additional cultural competitions are planned to celebrate Gorakhpur's rich cultural heritage.
